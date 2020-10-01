Winston-Salem man sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for gun possession charge.

A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for possession of a gun by a felon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.
Darrian Sylvester Scott Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to the gun possession charge on May 15 in U.S. District Court. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles sentenced Scott to seven years and eight months in federal prison. After he gets out of prison, he will be on supervised release for three years.
According to the news release and court documents, this is what is alleged to have happened:
Cpl. C. Reynolds and Officer M. Parker of the Winston-Salem Police Department were in an unmarked police car in Piedmont Circle doing routine patrol on Jan. 7. Reynolds saw a white Hyundai Accent with front-end damage parked on Short Street. He recognized the car as belonging to Scott's girlfriend and knew that Scott was a suspect in a drive-by shooting that involved the white Hyundai Accent. Reynolds also knew Scott from a prior arrest in September 2019.
Reynolds and Parker ran a query on the car and confirmed that it belonged to Scott's girlfriend. They also said Scott was in the car. The officers went to a parking area near the entrance of the apartment complex and waited. After about five minutes, they saw Scott drive out of the apartment complex.
Prosecutors said in court documents that Reynolds used his radio to call out a traffic stop, and Parker turned on his blue lights and siren. Scott drove straight and then jumped the curb, heading through the grass toward apartment buildings. Then he jumped out of the driver's seat while the car continued to move. The car eventually struck one of the apartment buildings.
Scott ran away, with Reynolds and Parker in pursuit. The officers took Scott into custody. Parker saw a gun, a .40-caliber Glock with 24 rounds of ammunition, tucked between the driver's seat and the middle console.
Scott was previously convicted of common law robbery and was sentenced to 10 to 21 months in prison. He also was convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle and served a sentence of 11 to 23 months.
