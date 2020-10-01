Winston-Salem man sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for gun possession charge.

A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for possession of a gun by a felon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Darrian Sylvester Scott Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to the gun possession charge on May 15 in U.S. District Court. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles sentenced Scott to seven years and eight months in federal prison. After he gets out of prison, he will be on supervised release for three years.

According to the news release and court documents, this is what is alleged to have happened:

Cpl. C. Reynolds and Officer M. Parker of the Winston-Salem Police Department were in an unmarked police car in Piedmont Circle doing routine patrol on Jan. 7. Reynolds saw a white Hyundai Accent with front-end damage parked on Short Street. He recognized the car as belonging to Scott's girlfriend and knew that Scott was a suspect in a drive-by shooting that involved the white Hyundai Accent. Reynolds also knew Scott from a prior arrest in September 2019.