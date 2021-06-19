Winston-Salem man serving life for killing 2-year-old is appealing murder conviction.

A Winston-Salem man serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of a 2-year-old boy is appealing his murder conviction.
He claims in court papers that the judge should have declared a mistrial after a juror started applying for a volunteer position with a child-advocacy group. And he also claims that the judge should have made clear to the jury that a prosecutor misstated the law when she said in closing arguments that a presumption of innocence for the man vanished once a prosecution witness finished testifying.
Charles Thomas Stacks, 35, was convicted by a Forsyth County jury in April 2019 of first-degree murder, felony child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury, and heroin possession. Stacks faced a possible death sentence, but that same jury recommended that Stacks spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole, the only other sentence available for a defendant convicted of first-degree murder.
Forsyth County prosecutors alleged during trial that Stacks brutally murdered 2-year-old Jaxson Swain. He was not the child's father but had been friends with Jaxson's mother, Candace Swain. Prosecutors said Stacks sold the mother drugs and had her work as a prostitute. On Aug. 16, 2015, Jaxson was found in a dry bathtub with bruises all over his body and bite marks. He died three days later on Aug. 19, 2015, of a traumatic brain injury.
Lisa Miles, Stacks' appellate attorney, filed an official appeal with the N.C. Court of Appeals on Monday. She asks N.C. Court of Appeals to overturn Stacks' murder conviction.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin, whose closing argument comes under scrutiny in the appeal, declined to comment on Friday.
Nils Gerber and Stephen Ball were Stacks' attorneys at trial. Miles claims the two attorneys were ineffective because they failed to request a mistrial after it was discovered that the juror applied for the volunteer position. Gerber said Friday that he has not seen the appeal and could not comment. He did note that the jury unanimously recommended life in prison for Stacks.
Ball could not be reached for comment. The juror, Ashley Shaw, could not be reached for comment.
In court papers, Miles said Judge Stuart Albright of Forsyth Superior Court held a hearing outside the presence of the jury where Fredrick Evans, a guardian ad litem attorney advocate, testified that information seeking volunteers for the program was placed in the jury pool room. The jury clerk gave permission for the materials to be in that room.
Shaw, who eventually was selected as a juror, saw that information and started an application on March 25, 2019, the first day of jury selection, according to court documents. Evans became concerned because the guardian ad litem program was involved in the abuse and neglect investigation of Jaxson Swain. One of the program's employees sent Shaw an email on March 26, 2019, responding to Shaw's inquiry about the program. Another employee sent an email to Shaw, thanking her for her interest.
Shaw, according to court papers, responded on April 12, 2019, four hours after the jury had reached a guilty verdict, saying that she was "definitely interested" and had seen the material about the program in the jury pool room. She mentioned that she was on a jury and asked if she would have to wait until after her jury duty to proceed with the application and training.
Miles said Shaw applied for a child-advocacy program after she saw materials for that program in a jury pool room and then later reiterated her continued interest in the program, hours after finding Stacks guilty of murder.
"It cannot be said that, at a trial involving the death of an abused child, Juror Shaw was the 'indifferent' juror required by the Sixth Amendment (of the U.S. Constitution)," Miles said in court papers.
Albright made no effort to ask Shaw if she was still impartial, but simply concluded that she was based on her prior answers during jury selection, Miles said. That was an error on Albright's part, Miles argued, saying that he had no discretion at that point in declaring a mistrial, particularly since this was all discovered after Stacks was found guilty but before the jury was to consider whether he should get the death penalty.
In addition, Albright also failed to provide a jury instruction about the presumption of innocence after Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin misstated the law during her closing argument.
During closing arguments, Martin said this, according to court papers:
"And you, 12 Members of the Jury, are going to be able to render a true and just verdict that you should not have any doubt. That presumption of innocence disappeared the minute Dr. (Daniel) Couture stepped off that witness stand ..."
Dr. Daniel Couture is a neurosurgeon at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center who had to remove part of Jaxson's skull to relieve brain swelling. He testified that if Jaxson had lived, he would have had significant cognitive damage.
Miles said Martin was wrong to say what she said. A defendant is considered innocent until a jury renders a verdict. Gerber and Ball objected, but Albright overruled the objection. Albright's failure to correct Martin's misstatement of the law to the jury was a prejudicial error, Miles argued.
It will likely take months before the N.C. Court of Appeals issues a ruling.
336-727-7326