Winston-Salem man serving life for killing 2-year-old is appealing murder conviction.

Shaw, according to court papers, responded on April 12, 2019, four hours after the jury had reached a guilty verdict, saying that she was "definitely interested" and had seen the material about the program in the jury pool room. She mentioned that she was on a jury and asked if she would have to wait until after her jury duty to proceed with the application and training.

Miles said Shaw applied for a child-advocacy program after she saw materials for that program in a jury pool room and then later reiterated her continued interest in the program, hours after finding Stacks guilty of murder.

"It cannot be said that, at a trial involving the death of an abused child, Juror Shaw was the 'indifferent' juror required by the Sixth Amendment (of the U.S. Constitution)," Miles said in court papers.

Albright made no effort to ask Shaw if she was still impartial, but simply concluded that she was based on her prior answers during jury selection, Miles said. That was an error on Albright's part, Miles argued, saying that he had no discretion at that point in declaring a mistrial, particularly since this was all discovered after Stacks was found guilty but before the jury was to consider whether he should get the death penalty.