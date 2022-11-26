 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem man shot and seriously wounded at motel off Hanes Mall Boulevard

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Friday night in the city’s southwestern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 10:26 p.m. to a reported shooting at the Extended Stay America Suites at 1995 Hampton Inn Court, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Talmadge Alphonzo Jones, 53, of Springwood Circle who had been was shot twice, police said. J

Jones was shot during a fight with someone he knew, police said. Jones was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his serious injuries.

The person who was fighting with Jones remained at the scene and cooperated with the officers, police said.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information is available to be released at this time,” police said Friday night.

