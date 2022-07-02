Winston-Salem man shot and wounded while driving his vehicle. Two juvenile passengers not injured.

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Saturday while two juveniles were inside of his vehicle, authorities said. The juveniles weren't injured.

Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at 2:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Francis Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Alex Vicente Anorve-Lopez, 20, of Emerson Street with a superficial graze wound to the side of his head, police said. Anorve-Lopez was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Anorve-Lopez told officers that he was driving in the area of Sprague and Vargrave streets when someone in another vehicle fired a gun at the vehicle he was operating, police said.

Anorve-Lopez then drove to the 1900 block of Francis Street where someone called 911, police said.

When the shooting happened, two juveniles were passengers in the Anorve-Lopez's vehicle, police said.

James Campbell was driving in the same area of Vargrave and Sprague streets when the shooting happened, and his vehicle also was struck by gunfire, police said. Campbell wasn't injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tip, photos and videos to the police.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.