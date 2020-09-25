Winston-Salem man shot at ATM machine, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem man was shot while he was at an ATM machine at the Northside Shopping Center early Friday, Winston-Salem police said.

No one has been arrested, and the man, Harvey Pitts, is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to a news release, Winston-Salem police were called at 2:05 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of North Chestnut Street on a report of a shooting. Officers found Pitts alone in his apartment with a gunshot wound to his lower torso. Pitts told police that he was at the Cash Points ATM machine at Northside Shopping Center in 3500 block of North Patterson Avenue when he was shot.

He told officers that he was taken to his apartment by someone he didn't know in a vehicle. Pitts was taken to a local hospital by EMS and is being treated.

Winston-Salem police said they are investigating the shooting and that there is no additional information.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about this shooting to call the police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. People can also contact Crime Stoppers through Facebook at its page, Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."

