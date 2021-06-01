Winston-Salem man shot early Saturday has died. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

A Winston-Salem man who was shot early Saturday has died, and Winston-Salem police are investigating the man's death as a homicide. No one has been arrested.

At 4:17 a.m., Winston-Salem police officers were called to the 1100 block of West Academy Street on a reported shooting. They found Shaun Michael Goolsby, 31, of Sugar Creek Drive, suffering from an gunshot wound. He was inside a home at the 1100 block of West Academy Street.

Goolsby was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

In a news release, Winston-Salem police said Goolsby died Monday.

"Since this is an on-going investigation, specific details related to this investigation will not be released at this time," police said in the news release.

Goolsby's death marks the city's 14th homicide of the year.

Winston-Salem police are asking for public's assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymously text tips, photos and videos can be made to police through their A Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

