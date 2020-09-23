Winston-Salem man shot in the leg Tuesday night. Police are investigating.

A Winston-Salem man was shot in the leg Tuesday night, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Winston-Salem police went to the area of Barbara Jane Avenue and Chandler Street at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on the report of a shooting. Officers found shell casings, but no one was in the area.
Later, William Smith, 21, of E. Sprague Street, showed up at Forsyth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the lower left leg. Smith told officers that he was in a vehicle on Barbara Jane Avenue when gunshots were fired.
Police said Smith's injuries were not life-threatening. No arrests have been made.
The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted on Facebook at Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.
