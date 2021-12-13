 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man shot multiple times in his front yard. Police are looking for suspects.
Winston-Salem man shot multiple times in his front yard. Police are looking for suspects.

A Winston-Salem man was shot multiple times Monday night in his front yard following an altercation, Winston-Salem police said. The man is now at the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police are investigating.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Pleasant Street. 

According to a news release, police found Baron Benard Louis, 30, in the front yard of his house with three gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Witnesses told police that they heard people arguing and then multiple gunshots fired. The witnesses could not provide police with any description of the shooter or shooters but did say they saw a silver-in-color passenger vehicle with tinted windows driving out of the area, police said. 

Louis was taken to a local hospital where police said he is in stable condition with life-threatening injuries. Winston-Salem police said there will be a significant police presence in the Pleasant Street area as evidence is collected and witnesses are interviewed. Police said the investigation is in the preliminary stages. 

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904, and people can submit tips, photos and videos to the Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717. People can also access Crime Stoppers on Facebook via "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

