Winston-Salem man shot on front porch by several men, police said. No suspects have been arrested.
Winston-Salem man shot on front porch by several men, police said. No suspects have been arrested.

Winston-Salem police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old man who was shot Saturday while on his front porch, police said in a release. 

Officers went to the 2900 block of Bon Air Avenue on the report of a shooting at 7:35 p.m. Saturday. They found Timothy Lee Jackson, who had a gunshot wound to the torso.

Jackson was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for medical attention. 

On Sunday, Winston-Salem police reported that Jackson had died and that detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide. 

Winston-Salem police said Jackson was on his front porch when a group of men approached. Jackson and the group of men got into an argument and the men shot Jackson, police said. Winston-Salem police did not say how many shots were fired. 

Police said the men left in a vehicle. Police have notified Jackson's next of kin. 

This is the city's 23rd homicide, as compared to 22 homicides at the same time last year. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can call Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904. People can also anonymously submit tips, photos or videos to Text-A-Tip at 336-276-1717. Crime Stoppers can also be viewed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc or online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.

