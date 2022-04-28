Winston-Salem man shot to death in Country Club Road apartment. This is the city's third homicide this week.

A Winston-Salem man was shot to death early Thursday during a gunfight inside an apartment on Country Club Road, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 12:42 a.m. to a reported shooting at 4755 Country Club Road, Apt. 118-G, which is in the Sedgefield apartments, police said.

When officers arrived, they found three men, Saveyon Raymond Taylor, 20, of Millbrook Drive, Christopher Lavon Williams, 24, of Country Club Road and Keith Lorenzo Williams, 28, of Country Club with gunshot wounds, police said.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Taylor’s death was the city’s third homicide this week.

Christopher Williams and Keith Williams were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Christopher Williams is in critical condition, and Keith Williams is in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Police didn't describe the relationship between Christopher Williams and Keith Williams.

Investigators determined there was a small gathering of friends inside the apartment when a fight escalated, with several people firing guns at each other while inside the apartment, police said.

Police said evidence found at the scene led them to believe the gunfire was an isolated event. No arrests have been made, police said.

Taylor's death is the city's 16th homicide so far this year, compared to nine homicides during the same period last year, police said.

Other homicides

On Tuesday, a targeted drive-by shooting left a man dead and injured a teenager walking down a street, police said.

Miguel Angel Fuentes Nava, 27, of Leona Street was shot around 6:15 p.m. and taken from the 1000 block of Leona Street by a private vehicle to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.

Nava was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

A second victim, a 14-year-old boy, was also shot and was taken by a private vehicle to Forsyth Medical Center, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Police arrested two people for their alleged roles in the shooting after officers obtained a description of the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored Nissan Rogue.

Officers found a vehicle matching that description in the 800 block of Tara Court. When officers stopped the vehicle, the occupants ran away, but they were arrested, police said.

Investigators believe that Nava was targeted outside his home, and the injured teenager was an unintended target.

Luis Enrique Arellano Salinas, 19, of Ferndale Avenue is charged with murder in connection with Nava’s death and resisting a law enforcement officer, police said. Salinas was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

A 17-year-old boy, who is charged with murder in connection with Nava’s death, was taken to a juvenile detention center in North Carolina, police said.

Shaunte Jermaine Rhyne Jr., 22, of Glenmont Road was shot Monday in the parking lot of Garden Court Apartments at 955 E. Second St., police said.

Rhyne was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said. Prior to the shooting, Rhyne was arguing with someone in the parking lot. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and video to the police.

