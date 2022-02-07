Winston-Salem man shot twice from nearby car, police say

A man told Winston-Salem police on Monday afternoon that someone in another vehicle fired a weapon at him several times while he was on a street near Peters Creek Parkway, reports show.

Police said that they found Gonzalo Damien Lopez, 21, in a Wells Fargo parking lot at 3171 Peters Creek Parkway suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Lopez was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what police described as injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

The shooting report came in just before 3 p.m. Police said their preliminary investigation showed that Lopez was driving west on Bridgeton Drive when someone else pulled alongside his vehicle and fired into it.

Police said Lopez drove to the Wells Fargo lot and called police. Police said that they were not able to locate any witnesses to the shooting or find evidence of it in the place where Lopez said he was shot.

Police said they are still investigating, and that anyone with information should call them at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.