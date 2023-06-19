A Winston-Salem man was shot near a local barbershop Monday night.

Joseph Anthony Pichardo, Jr., 32, of Glenmount Road was shot in the thigh as he was leaving the barbershop at 1804 North Patterson Ave., police said. The wound is not life-threatening.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of North Patterson about 7:30 after a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found 9mm shell casings in the parking lot in front of the barbershop.

Pichardo showed up at a local hospital about 30 minutes after the initial report of gunshots.

The case is still under investigation.

