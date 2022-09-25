 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem man shot while trying to break up fight.

A man was shot in the leg while attempting to stop a fight among several people on Saturday, Winston-Salem Police reported.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 1207 E. 23rd St., at 9:18 p.m. There, they found Bobby Billings, 38, of Colony Street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. 

Billings was attempting to stop a fight that had broken out on the street. The suspect shot Billings, then ran way, according to police. 

