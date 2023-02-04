WINSTON-SALEM — A man was shot and wounded Friday night in a northern part of the city, authorities said.

Police found Maleak Jawion Anderson, 29, shortly before 6:30 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. Anderson was suffering from a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His injury isn't considered fatal.

Investigators determined that Anderson was walking along Indiana Avenue when he was shot, but it's unclear why.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.