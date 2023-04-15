A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Friday night in the city's northern section, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 8:08 p.m. to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after a gunshot victim arrived in the hospital's emergency department.
There, 53-year-old Derick Denard Manning of Mock Street told officers that he was walking in the area of Alspaugh Drive near Indiana Avenue when he heard several gunshots, police said. Manning then sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder, and was taken to the hospital in a resident's vehicle.
Manning couldn't provide any information to investigators about a suspect.
