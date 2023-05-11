A Winston-Salem man was fatally stabbed Wednesday night at an apartment off Brownsboro Road, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 11:56 p.m. to a reported stabbing at at 4260 Brownsboro Road, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Mason Michael Christopher Williams, 24, with a stab wound in his upper torso, police said.

Williams was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that Williams was stabbed during a fight with another person in the parking lot, police said.

Williams’ death is the city’s 23rd homicide this year, as compared with 19 homicides during the same period in 2022, police said.