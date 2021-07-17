Winston-Salem man wants murder conviction overturned, saying prosecutor used race in jury selection. Evidence? Prosecutor admitted in open court.

A Winston-Salem man is asking an appellate court to overturn his murder conviction, saying there is clear evidence that a prosecutor dismissed two Black jurors because of their race. The evidence? The prosecutor admitted it in court when challenged.

And an appellate court in 1998 found that the prosecutor illegally used race in jury selection. But the man's conviction was not overturned because of a narrow interpretation of a U.S. Supreme Court decision prohibiting race discrimination in jury selection, the man's attorney said. Race had to be the sole reason a juror was removed for his conviction to be overturned, but that rule has since changed, the attorney said. Now, it just has to be a significant factor.

Henry Jerome White, 53, is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, and his attorney, Elizabeth Hambourger, filed a petition with the N.C. Court of Appeals on July 9, asking the appellate court to review White's case. She is appealing a decision made by Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court, who denied White's appeal in August 2020.

White is Black.