Winston-Salem man who led authorities on a three-county chase convicted of manslaughter, but victim's mother wants deputies who pulled the trigger to be held accountable.

KING — Three months after a Winston-Salem man took responsibility for his role in the death of her 32-year-old son, Donna Faye Kiger held the box-shaped urn containing her son’s ashes. On the front of the urn is a picture of her son, John Mark Hendrick Jr.

She moved her hands around the urn as if she were hugging “Mark” as she talked. At one point, she kissed the urn and broke down in tears as the grief of losing her son overwhelmed her.

It has been more than two years since Hendrick, the oldest of her four children, died on March 26, 2020. He was the front-seat passenger in a car driven by Charles Justin Boothe, 34, of Winston-Salem, who led authorities on a three-county car chase that ended in the Linwood Community. Two Davidson County sheriff’s deputies shot Hendrick to death after they said Boothe failed to comply with orders and made a move against them.

Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank cleared the deputies — Barry Lee Bartrug III and Matthew Jacob Shelton — after an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, saying the deputies did not use excessive force. And Frank sought an indictment against Boothe for first-degree murder, alleging that his actions in leading law-enforcement officers on a chase and assaulting the deputies with his car is what ultimately culminated in Hendrick’s death.

On Sept. 27, Boothe pleaded guilty in Davidson Superior Court to involuntary manslaughter, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of felonious restraint, two counts of flee and elude arrest and other charges stemming from the events surrounding Hendrick’s death. Boothe was also convicted of being a habitual felon, which exposed him to a more punitive sentence.

Judge Lori Hamilton of Davidson Superior Court consolidated all the charges into two counts and sentenced Boothe to a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 27 years, 4 months, in prison.

Kiger said she was glad to see that Boothe was held accountable for her son’s death but it’s not enough. It’s not justice.

She wants criminal charges brought against Bartrug and Shelton and she’s trying to figure out how she can get the criminal case re-opened and re-investigated. She doesn’t believe that the SBI and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office did a thorough investigation.

She feels she was misled.

“I feel like justice has not been completely served because there are others that need to be charged,” she said Wednesday. “I haven’t given up. It’s still not over yet.”

Davidson County Sheriff Ritchie Simmons said the SBI conducted an independent investigation that was turned over to Frank, and no criminal charges were brought against the deputies. The sheriff’s office also did an internal investigation but Simmons said he could not comment on it.

Bartrug is still a deputy with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Simmons said Shelton is now a deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Four months after her son’s death, Kiger filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Bartrug and Shelton, alleging that the two deputies executed her son within seconds. She said Wednesday that 911 calls and other audio she has heard shows that the deputies never gave any commands and started firing within nine seconds after the chase stopped.

She said her son was on the phone with a dispatcher throughout the chase, negotiating for a way to end things peacefully. When deputies performed a pit maneuver in which they crashed into Boothe’s car and blocked it in, Hendrick dropped the phone and “you can hear all the screams and you can hear the shots being fired immediately without being given a command to get out of the car,” Kiger said.

Boothe ended up pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter because there was insufficient evidence to pursue first-degree murder.

Frank said Wednesday that after reviewing all the evidence in the case and looking at the law, there simply wasn’t enough to go forward with first-degree murder. Typically, first-degree murder requires that prosecutors prove that the killing was premeditated. Another way of proving first-degree murder is under the felony murder rule, where a defendant is guilty of murder if the crime is committed while the defendant commits another felony such as robbery. And under the felony murder rule, prosecutors don’t have to prove that the defendant did the actual murder.

In this case, prosecutors had alleged that Boothe was responsible for Hendrick’s death because he had assaulted two law-enforcement officers with his vehicle, which authorities said was stolen.

Assistant District Attorney Alan Martin said that the involuntary manslaughter charge was based on the allegation that Boothe engaged in reckless and felonious conduct that unintentionally resulted in a situation causing Hendrick’s death.

Thomas M. King, Booth’s attorney, said Wednesday that the plea deal was a fair resolution based on the facts.

Frank said this was a tragic case.

“It was a very sad episode and it’s amazing that someone else didn’t get hurt in the long chase that took place,” he said.

According to authorities and the lawsuit, this is what happened:

Boothe was driving at 2 a.m. March 26, 2020. Authorities said that the car he was driving was stolen. Boothe had just dropped off Mathis’ girlfriend. He was driving along Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons when he ran through an intersection and a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull him over. Mathis was in the back seat and Hendrick was in the front passenger seat.

Boothe didn’t stop and instead led sheriff’s deputies from three different counties on a high-speed chase. The lawsuit said Hendrick and Mathis were essentially hostages, with both men begging Boothe to stop. Boothe said he wouldn’t because he didn’t want to go back to prison. Hendrick and Mathis called 911, asking deputies to back off so Boothe could stop and let them out. Boothe also called 911, saying he would let Hendrick and Mathis out if officers would stop chasing him.

The chase headed east through Forsyth County into High Point, went from High Point to Greensboro in Guilford County, then south into Davidson County, going through both Thomasville and Lexington, authorities said.

Once the chase got into Lexington, Davidson County sheriff’s deputies took over.

That’s when Guilford County sheriff’s deputies backed off. When Boothe got to Lexington, Davidson County sheriff’s deputies used what is known as a pit maneuver where they crashed into Boothe’s car and then blocked him in, according to the lawsuit. They stopped Boothe’s car in the Linwood community, near the intersection of N.C. 150 South and Old Salisbury Road.

Then, the lawsuit alleges, Bartrug and Shelton “exited their patrol vehicles and immediately began firing on the vehicle driven by Boothe, firing at least three to six shots into the passenger side of the vehicle.”

The lawsuit said that one of the bullets struck Hendrick in the forehead, killing him instantly. According to the lawsuit, the deputies never gave any warning before firing their weapons and they didn’t attempt to avoid “targeting the passengers who were clearly kept in the vehicle against their will.”

Kiger said Wednesday that her son was on the phone with a dispatcher throughout the whole chase, and it was only when the deputies crashed into Boothe’s car that Hendrick dropped his phone.

“Mark dropped the phone and you can hear all the screams in the call and you can hear the shots being fired immediately without being given a command to get out of the car,” she said.

The lawsuit alleged that the deputies violated Hendrick’s constitutional rights and used excessive force. Through their attorney, Patrick Flanagan, the deputies claimed qualified immunity, a legal concept that protects law-enforcement officers from most civil liability. They also said they fired their weapons after the people in the vehicle failed to comply with their demands.

Flanagan also said that Boothe made a movement against the deputies after he had struck Shelton’s patrol vehicle with the car. Flanagan did not provide details about what movement he alleged Boothe made against the deputies.

In December 2021, the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount. As is typical with most settlements, the deputies did not admit any liability.

John Vermitsky, Kiger’s attorney, told the Winston-Salem Journal in January that qualified immunity sets a high legal bar because in many cases, the officers can’t be held liable unless the court has previously ruled on the same set of facts.

Kiger watched the only body-camera footage available from Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies because the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office did not have body or dash cameras at the time. (Davidson County Sheriff’s Office now has 70 body cameras and 10 dash cameras.) There’s no footage of the shooting, but she listened every day for months to 911 calls and other audio in her continuing efforts to seek justice for her son. She said she stopped because it was getting to be too much.

On Wednesday afternoon, she sat in the home her son Matt Bolden has in King. Beside her was a teddy bear wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and a pair of Hendrick’s favorite sunglasses. The sunglasses are broken, but Bolden said Hendrick still loved wearing them. Four different shirts bearing Hendrick’s image lay on the sectional she was sitting on, and across from her was an array of photos of Hendrick set on the floor and on a table.

She recounted how her son would be the first to call his sister, Brittney, on her birthday, which falls on New Year’s Day, and how hard it has been now that Mark is no longer the first voice Brittney hears on New Year’s Day. Kiger talked about the moments when she danced with her son in the middle of a living room. The night before he died, she and her son talked and she promised that she would fix him lunch so he could have it for his new job he was planning to start on March 26, 2020. And she did make him that lunch but when she couldn’t reach him, her gut told her something was wrong.

It would be hours later that she would find out that Mark had died.

Two years later, Kiger said she feels as if her life was taken. But she also said her life has a purpose — getting justice for her son.

“I want them to pay,” she said. “If it was you or I that shot and killed somebody like that, and those people were not a threat to us, we would be paying for it. They need to pay for it ... He deserves justice. My family deserves justice. And I’m not going to stop until I know I’ve done everything in my power to get it.”

