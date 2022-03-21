Winston-Salem man wounded in finger by gunfire from another vehicle

Winston-Salem police say a man received a gunshot wound to his finger Monday afternoon when someone shot at him from another car while he was driving his own car.
Reports show that Anthony Darnell White II, who is 20, was driving a Chrysler in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Drive around 12:51 p.m. when he was fired on by someone in a black Dodge Charger.
White drove himself to a hospital for treatment, police said. Police said White had been involved in an earlier disturbance with at least one suspect in the incident.
Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7369