A mother shot and killed her three children, then herself in a murder-suicide on Brookhill Drive on Tuesday.

The children were identified as sisters Sakendra Syann Steele, 9; Sakenya Syretha Steele, 12, and their brother, Sakenlo Shawn Steele Jr., 14.

Police believe the children's mother, Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, shot and killed the children before shooting herself.

The shootings happened at 3140 Brookhill Drive in southwestern Winston-Salem about noon.

A neighbor who asked that her name not be used described the residents of the house as “very reclusive.”

The neighbor said her children occasionally played with the Steele children.

At one point, police could be seen assisting a man who was crying outside the house. It is unclear how the man is connected to the incident.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough was among the dozens of law-enforcement officers at the scene.

“It’s a sad situation," Kimbrough said. "That’s all I can tell you."

Another neighbor who also asked not to be identified described the neighborhood as a safe place.

"This is a quiet area, very quiet," the neighbor said.

The children’s deaths are the 14th, 15th and 16th homicides in the city this year, police said.

PHOTOS: Shooting at 3100 block of Brookhill Drive