Winston-Salem nurse convicted of taking opioid painkiller from vials, replacing it with saline

A nurse at Forsyth Medical Center pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of attempting to tamper with medical supplies, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Emilee Kathryn Poteat, 32, of Winston-Salem entered her plea in the U.S. District Court in Greensboro.
Court documents say Poteat opened vials of hydromorphone and replaced the powerful opioid painkiller with a saline solution. She injected the drug into herself, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Prosecutors said that Poteat knew other nurses might unknowingly administer the saline solution to patients, thinking it was a painkiller.
The offenses occurred over four months, from July 2020 to November 2020, while Poteat worked as a contract nurse in the hospital, the U.S Attorney's Office said.
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center provided suspect vials to investigators after suspicions arose that the vials could have been tampered with, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office statement.
Poteat faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a period of supervised release and fines.
