After the damaging of Pride banner at Winston-Salem Hall on Friday and a protest by Proud Boys during a drag brunch at a local brewery Saturday, Winston-Salem officials said Monday they will be taking extra precautions this week during the painting of a Pride crosswalk on Trade Street.

Winston-Salem mayor Allen Joines said the Winston-Salem Police Department will be taking appropriate action to make sure everything is safe. The mayor and police declined to say exactly what steps will be taken, but police Lt. Christopher Diamont said the crosswalk painting will staffed by officers.

“At this time, the Winston-Salem Police Department has not received any information regarding credible threats associated with any event,” Assistant Chief Wilson Weaver told the Journal. “Therefore, we hope that our residents, visitors and businesses will feel comfortable at all times, but we do ask that if you see something, say something to WSPD.”

The crosswalk will be painted Friday and Saturday. The painting will be a six-color rainbow with arrow-shaped colors on the side to represent a more inclusive society. It will be on the northern-most crosswalk at the intersection of Trade and Sixth streets in the Downtown Arts District.

The city’s Human Relations/Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department and volunteers will paint and maintain the mural.

Kevin Mundy, the city’s first openly gay council member, said the mural will be a “tangible” sign the city is supporting the LGBTQ community.

He also said the placement of the mural in the Arts District is a “perfect place” considering the many contributions by LGBTQ creatives to art and culture in the city and beyond.

“The city is saying this is an important part of the population that we’re supporting,” Mundy said.

But the city has had a rough start to Pride Month.

It started June 2 with the city’s abrupt removal of a pride symbol from its logo on Facebook less than an hour after it was posted. The move sparked controversy online when the city first said it could not promote Pride over the other causes recognized during the month. Hundreds commented in favor of the logo, and the city apologized the next day.

“(I was) very disappointed that the city didn’t do something about it immediately,” Mundy said. “(The logo) should’ve been immediately replaced with something else.”

The way the city handled the controversy over the logo gave the impression that it caved to pressure from alt-right and dissenting groups, Mundy said. That wasn’t the case, he said, but he does believe the city didn’t take the matter as seriously as it should have until he and other members of the LGBTQ community spoke out.

Then on June 9, City Hall’s Pride banner was vandalized in what Joines called an “apparent hate crime.” The large banner that read “June is Pride Month” appeared to be torn from its poles and ripped in half.

On Saturday, more than a dozen members of the Proud Boys, an alt-right group, stood outside Radar Brewing Company during a Pride brunch. Members of the group, many in masks and tactical gear, held signs with anti-LGBTQ messages and made derogatory comments towards patrons at the brewery.

Marlowe Omilian, who attended the brunch, said there were about 10-15 Proud Boys present, and one of them heckled Omilian about their shirt, which read, “I (love) cowboys.”

“It was a very scary feeling, and my heart was racing the entire time that they were present,” Omilian said. “It is deeply troubling to me as a member of the Winston-Salem community that these hateful men are feeling this emboldened and empowered to mad dog and harass people who are just trying to celebrate the pride of existing as a queer person.”

The Proud Boys have protested LGBTQ events around in the country, and members of the group have also been convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Winston-Salem Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe pleaded guilty last April to one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers in the Jan. 6 insurrection. As part of his plea agreement, Donohoe agreed to testify against other members of the group. He has not been sentenced yet, but he faces a possible sentence of up to seven years three months in prison and a fine of between $25,000 and $250,000.

Mundy hopes such sentences tell groups like the Proud Boys that they cannot “threaten or intimidate other people.”

The largest Pride Month events will be next week, including Winston-Salem Pride’s annual parade, which will be held downtown at 11 a.m. on June 24. The parade, hosted by Pride Winston-Salem, draws thousands of people downtown each year.

“(I’m) not concerned about safety because I know the Winston-Salem Police Department is good with providing security for all pride events,” Mundy said. “The police department has so many measures in place to look out in advance.”

