Winston-Salem police are investigating fatal shooting. It is the city's 36th homicide.
Winston-Salem police are investigating fatal shooting. It is the city's 36th homicide.

A 35-year-old man from Pinnacle has become the city's 36th homicide of the year, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department. The city had 29 homicides around this time last year. 

At 1:47 a.m. Sunday, Winston-Salem police officers went to the 1300 block of Bethania-Rural Hall Road on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Jonathan Ray Wright lying in a driveway.

Wright, whose last known address was in Pinnacle, had been shot. Forsyth County EMT reported to the scene and pronounced Wright dead. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division has assumed responsibility for the investigation. 

Winston-Salem police said no suspects are being sought. The news release does not provide any information on why police are not seeking any suspects. Police did not provide any details on the circumstances of the shooting, including how many times Wright had been shot. The incident is described as a homicide. 

"The investigation is still in its early stages so no other information will be released at this time," police said in the news release.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904. Anonymous tips, photos and videos can be sent to the Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

