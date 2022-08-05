Winston-Salem police are investigating shooting death of Rural Hall man found in crashed car

Winston-Salem police are investigating the shooting death of a Rural Hall man whose body was found in a car that crashed on Underwood Avenue Friday morning.

No arrests have been made.

Police said in a news release that at 3:36 a.m. Friday, patrol officers heard gunshots in the 1300 block of Underwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the street. Officers were then directed to a single-car crash in the 1400 block of Underwood Avenue.

Officers found the body of Justin Reynard McCravey, 32, of Spanish Oak Drive in Rural Hall. McCravey was shot at least once, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said that the shooting was not random. The police department's Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the investigation, which is active.

This is the 19th homicide so far this year.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking anyone with any information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 and Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can call Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904.