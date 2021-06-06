Winston-Salem police are investigating the shootings of two people on Saturday night.

Winston-Salem police are investigating the shooting of two people, including one juvenile, that happened Saturday.

No arrests have been made.

According to a news release, Winston-Salem police officers went to the 2000 block of East 25th Street on a reported shooting. They found a juvenile who was shot multiple times. Police did not identify the juvenile.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police then learned that another shooting victim, Reginald Tyrone Goldsmith, 18, of George Big Redd Court, was at the hospital. He also had been shot multiple times, police said.

Both Goldsmith and the juvenile are in serious but stable condition, police said.

Winston-Salem police said the investigation is in the early stages and that investigators would not release any additional information.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or for Spanish speakers, at (336) 728-3904. People can anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the police department at (336) 276-1717. Crime Stoppers is also on Facebook at “Crime Stoppers of Winton-Salem Forsyth County.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.