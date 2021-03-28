Winston-Salem police are investigating the thefts of 111 catalytic converters throughout the city

"It doesn't take long for a suspect to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle," Hart said. "The higher the vehicle is off the ground, the easier it is for the suspect to crawl under the vehicle to steal the catalytic converter."

Most stolen catalytic converters are sold at metal scrap yards, Hart said.

Catalytic converters are part of vehicles' exhaust systems and reduces the emission of air pollutants from vehicles, said Ralph Ricciardi, the owner of West End Auto Clinic at 1501 W. First St. Catalytic converters are found between a vehicle's engine and muffler, said Sammy Spaugh, the owner of Spaugh Motor Co. at 1160 W. First St.

"They are a critical part of a vehicle these days," Ricciardi said.

Catalytic converters are targets for thieves because they contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium, Ricciardi and Spaugh said.

It takes only a few minutes for a thief to crawl under a vehicle and steal its catalytic converter, Spaugh said.

The street value of platinum can reach as much as $1,400 an ounce, Ricciardi said. The price of platinum has doubled and even tripled in recent years, Spaugh said.