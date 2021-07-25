Winston-Salem police are looking for 10-year-old girl who may have run away from home.

Winston-Salem police are looking for a 10-year-old girl who may have run away from home, according to a news release.
Kaydence Tincher is 5 foot tall and weighs 120 pounds and was last seen on Sunday wearing a long-sleeve multicolored shirt and blue jean shorts. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen at 2 a.m. on Sunday and police think she ran away from home, according to the news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 728-3904. People can send anonymous tips, photos and videos to Text-A-Tip at (336) 276-1717.
Crime Stoppers can also be accessed through Facebook at "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."
336-727-7326
Michael Hewlett
