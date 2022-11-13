 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Winston-Salem police are looking for man accused of assaulting woman and pointing a gun at her.

  • 0

Winston-Salem police are looking for a man after an incident early Sunday morning in which police said the man assaulted a woman he knew and pointed a gun at her. 

Lt. Patrick McKaughan of the Winston-Salem Police Department said that officers went to a mobile home in the 5900 block of Old Rural Hall Road at 5:42 a.m. Sunday on a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found a woman who said that Jose Luis Garcia-Dillalva, 30, had assaulted her and had pointed a gun at her. McKaughan said this was a domestic-violence incident and that the two knew each other. 

McKaughan said Young wanted to press charges, and officers obtained a search warrant for the mobile home, where Dillalva lived. Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department's SWAT team came to execute the search warrant, but when they went into the house, Dillalva was not there. Officers placed a perimeter around the mobile home and were there from 5:42 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. 

People are also reading…

McKaughan said Dillalva is still at large and warrants had been obtained for assault on a female and assault by pointing a gun. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Istanbul: At least 11 injured in large explosion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert