Winston-Salem police are looking for man accused of assaulting woman and pointing a gun at her.

Winston-Salem police are looking for a man after an incident early Sunday morning in which police said the man assaulted a woman he knew and pointed a gun at her.

Lt. Patrick McKaughan of the Winston-Salem Police Department said that officers went to a mobile home in the 5900 block of Old Rural Hall Road at 5:42 a.m. Sunday on a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found a woman who said that Jose Luis Garcia-Dillalva, 30, had assaulted her and had pointed a gun at her. McKaughan said this was a domestic-violence incident and that the two knew each other.

McKaughan said Young wanted to press charges, and officers obtained a search warrant for the mobile home, where Dillalva lived. Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department's SWAT team came to execute the search warrant, but when they went into the house, Dillalva was not there. Officers placed a perimeter around the mobile home and were there from 5:42 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday.

McKaughan said Dillalva is still at large and warrants had been obtained for assault on a female and assault by pointing a gun.