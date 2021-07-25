Winston-Salem police are looking for man who robbed computer repair store.

Winston-Salem police are looking for a man who they said robbed a computer repair store Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

Officers went to Superman Computers, which is located on the first floor of the Ramada by Wyndham hotel at 531 Akron Drive, at 1:54 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators determined that a man knocked on a glass window of the office counter. The clerk ran to the corner of the office, and the man, who had displayed a handgun, took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran out, police said.

Police said the case was referred to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 728-3904. People can text tips, photos and videos to Text-A-Tip at (336) 276-1717. People can also contact Crime Stoppers through Facebook at "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."

