Winston-Salem police arrest a man accused of shooting his brother

Winston-Salem police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he was accused of shooting his brother, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at 2:27 a.m. to the 1300 block of Thurmond Street after they received a report of a person with a gun, police said. While officers were going to the scene, they received details about someone shooting another person.

When officers arrived, they found Ronnie Lee Moore, 32, of North Cherry Street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Officers then provided medical care to Moore and identified his brother, Daniel Marquis Moore, 32, of Thurmond Street as the shooter, police said.

As officers continued to provide life-saving measures to Ronnie Moore, other officers found Daniel Moore behind the house and arrested him, police said.

Ronnie Moore was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition Saturday, police said.

Daniel Moore is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, police said. Daniel Moore was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $40,000.

Officers are investigating the incident.