 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem police arrest a man accused of shooting his brother
0 Comments
top story

Winston-Salem police arrest a man accused of shooting his brother

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he was accused of shooting his brother, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at 2:27 a.m. to the 1300 block of Thurmond Street after they received a report of a person with a gun, police said. While officers were going to the scene, they received details about someone shooting another person.

When officers arrived, they found Ronnie Lee Moore, 32, of North Cherry Street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Officers then provided medical care to Moore and identified his brother, Daniel Marquis Moore, 32, of Thurmond Street as the shooter, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As officers continued to provide life-saving measures to Ronnie Moore, other officers found Daniel Moore behind the house and arrested him, police said.

Ronnie Moore was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition Saturday, police said.

Daniel Moore is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, police said. Daniel Moore was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $40,000.

Officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.
Crime

Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.

An attorney for a Charlotte man accused of fatally shooting a Kernersville man in 2018 wants Forsyth prosecutors to turn over information about an alleged deal with the getaway driver, who is now the DJ for rapper DaBaby. The attorney said in the motion that she found out the possible deal in an email exchange this month. According to search warrants, the driver admitted his role in interviews with Kernersville police and identified the three men who have been charged in the fatal shooting. 

Attorney: Judge made error in sentencing Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Crime

Attorney: Judge made error in sentencing Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The attorney for a Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is challenging her sentence. The attorney said Virginia Marie Spencer should not have been sentenced to both three months in prison and three years of probation. She should have gotten either probation or a prison sentence or probation with home confinement, the attorney argues in court papers.  

A new trial is ordered for Rural Hall man convicted of shooting four times at Kernersville police officer.
Crime

A new trial is ordered for Rural Hall man convicted of shooting four times at Kernersville police officer.

The N.C. Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a Rural Hall man convicted of shooting at a Kernersville police officer four times during a traffic stop. The court said that a Forsyth County prosecutor failed to provide a non-racial reason for one of four jurors. The man's attorney had alleged that the prosecutor had dismissed the four jurors because they were Black. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert