Winston-Salem police arrest a man in connection with a shooting Monday that left another man wounded

Winston-Salem police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a shooting incident that left another man injured, authorities said.
Shiquane Henry-Alexander Moore, 25, of Galaxy Court is charged with three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, police said. Moore was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
Anthony Darnell White II, 20, was driving his 200 Chrysler in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Drive around 12:51 p.m. Monday when he was fired on by someone in a black Dodge Charger, police said.
White suffered a gunshot wound to his finger, and he drove himself to a hospital for treatment, police said. White had been involved in an earlier disturbance with at least one suspect in the incident.
Moore hasn't been charged in connection with White being wounded.
Police continue to investigate this case.
Anyone with information about this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
People are also reading…
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem police.
336-727-7299