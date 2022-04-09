Winston-Salem police arrest a man in connection with Friday's shooting that left a pregnant woman wounded

Winston-Salem man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Friday that left a pregnant woman wounded, authorities said Saturday.

Tyrone Jamel Roseborough, 27, of Mount Zion Place is charged with assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure and assault on an unborn child, Winston-Salem police said.

Roseborough also is charged with discharging firearms in the city limits and discharging firearms into a moving vehicle, police said.

Roseborough was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. when Aundra Aiken, 24, who is pregnant, was shot and wounded while she was in her car in the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle, police said. At the time, Aiken's 2-year-old child was in her car's back seat.

The child wasn't injured, but Aiken was shot several times, police said.

After the gunfire, Aiken drove herself to the Winston-Salem Fire Department's Station Three at 2995 N. Liberty St., where she called police and received medical attention, police said.

Aiken was taken to a local hospital, where she was in stable condition, police said.

Her injuries are non-life-threatening, and her unborn child also wasn't injured, police said.

Roseborough is accused of shooting into Aiken's vehicle, police said. Prior to the shooting, Roseborough and Aiken were involved in a disturbance, police said.

Officers later arrested Roseborough Friday night in the 900 block of Mount Zion Place, police said. Investigators found a handgun and ammunition.

Anyone with information about this case can call the police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and video to the Winston-Salem police.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.