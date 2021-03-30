Winston-Salem police arrest a Mount Airy teenager for his alleged role in Monday night's shooting

Winston-Salem police arrested Mount Airy teenager Tuesday for his alleged role in Monday night's shooting in which a 4-year-old boy was wounded, authorities said.

Demus Ramsey, 19, of Brooklyn Avenue is charged with accessory after the fact

Winston-Salem police say a 4-year-old boy playing on the sidewalk at Cleveland Avenue Homes Monday night was taken to the hospital after he was injured in his upper arm during a drive-by shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of New Hope Lane about 9:30 p.m. Police said two people drove by in a car, possibly a black Saturn, and that at least three rounds were discharged from the car toward a crowd of people who were standing outside the apartments.

That’s when the child was injured. When police arrived to investigate, they found that the child had already been taken to the hospital and that an unoccupied vehicle in that block of New Hope Lane had been fired into several times.

Police said they’re not sure whether the boy was struck by a bullet or by shrapnel. Lt. George Jenkins said the wound appeared to be a grazing-type injury and that the wound was not considered to be life-threatening. The boy was being examined at the hospital Monday night.