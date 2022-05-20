Winston-Salem police arrest a suspect in connection with a shooting death in Danville, Va.

Winston-Salem police arrested a suspect Friday in connection with Tuesday's shooting death of a man in Danville, Va., authorities said Friday.

The Danville Police Department in Virginia announced the arrest of Andrew Jovanni Menjivar, 24, in a news release. Menjivar has an address in Winston Salem and has ties to Greensboro, according to authorities. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Alexander Gore, Danville police said.

Menjivar, who was in the custody of Winston-Salem police Friday, is facing extradition back to Danville, a spokesman for the Danville Police Department said.

The search for Menjivar was a team effort between Danville police investigators and Winston-Salem and Greensboro officers since Tuesday, Danville police said.

"The search was aided with the help of concerned citizens throughout the investigation," Danville police said.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Danville police officers went to an apartment complex at 1575 Richmond Blvd. after a report of a man being shot outside an apartment, police said.

Officers found Gore, 29, in a breezeway of the building, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Menjivar and Gore knew each other and that the shooting was not random.

In February 2014, when Menjivar was 16, he and his older brother, Christopher Shane Jenkins of Tobaccoville, were involved with a 29-hour standoff with Winston-Salem police at the Travelers Inn at 5906 University Parkway.

Jenkins initially told police that Menjivar was his hostage whom he threatened to kill, police said. However, Jenkins eventually surrendered to police and Menjivar wasn't harmed. The standoff shut down businesses and involved about 200 law enforcement officers.

After Jenkins pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, a federal judge sentenced Jenkins to serve three years and four months in federal prison.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.