Winston-Salem police arrest a teenager in connection with the May 10 shooting at Hanes Mall

Winston-Salem police arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile Tuesday in connection with the May 10 shooting at Hanes Mall, authorities said.

The teenager is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, Winston-Salem police said. The teenager was taken to a juvenile detention center, and he is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The teenager is the second person who has been arrested in this case.

Reginald Dewayne Gray, 26, of East Fifth Street, was arrested May 12 and charged with possessing a firearm as a felon and other offenses, police said.

Gray was being held Tuesday at the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $545,500, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Gray was shot in his upper arm in the gunfire involving the teenager at Hanes Mall shortly before 2 p.m. May 10, police said.

Gray was arrested after he was released from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said. Gray was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at the hospital.

Investigators determined that the shooting was a targeted incident involving Gray and the juvenile, police said. Officers are not looking for any other suspects.

Police did not say where in the mall the shooting took place, but a worker at Hot Topic told a Journal reporter that the shooting occurred near a kiosk outside the clothing store, which is on the lower level of the mall near Dillard's.

After the shooting, Gray ran from the mall toward the Golden Corral restaurant on the mall perimeter road. Officers found him outside the restaurant suffering from the gunshot wound, police said.

No bystanders were injured in the incident that caused panic among the mall's employees and customers.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.