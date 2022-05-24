Winston-Salem police arrest a teenager in connection with the May 10 shooting at Hanes Mall

Winston-Salem police arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile Tuesday in connection with the May 10 shooting at Hanes Mall, authorities said.
The teenager is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, Winston-Salem police said. The teenager was taken to a juvenile detention center, and he is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
The teenager is the second person who has been arrested in this case.
Reginald Dewayne Gray, 26, of East Fifth Street, was arrested May 12 and charged with possessing a firearm as a felon and other offenses, police said.
Gray was being held Tuesday at the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $545,500, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Gray was shot in his upper arm in the gunfire involving the teenager at Hanes Mall shortly before 2 p.m. May 10, police said.
Gray was arrested after he was released from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said. Gray was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at the hospital.
Investigators determined that the shooting was a targeted incident involving Gray and the juvenile, police said. Officers are not looking for any other suspects.
Police did not say where in the mall the shooting took place, but a worker at Hot Topic told a Journal reporter that the shooting occurred near a kiosk outside the clothing store, which is on the lower level of the mall near Dillard's.
After the shooting, Gray ran from the mall toward the Golden Corral restaurant on the mall perimeter road. Officers found him outside the restaurant suffering from the gunshot wound, police said.
No bystanders were injured in the incident that caused panic among the mall's employees and customers.
PHOTOS and VIDEO: Hanes Mall shooting leaves one person injured
People wait outside of Golden Corral while officials investigate after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
An emergency medical technician closes the door to an ambulance in the parking lot of Golden Corral after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Officials investigate in the parking lot of Golden Corral after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Lt. Michael Knight investigates in the parking lot of Golden Corral after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
A Winston-Salem police officer stands at the door to let people out after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
A Winston-Salem police officer rushes to the scene of a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
People stand outside with Winston-Salem police officers after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies walk away from the scene of a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Eduardo Rivera (left) and Amaya McMillan talk about a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Shay Jacobs (right) consoles Mimi Strong after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Jacobs, a 12-year employee at the mall, has been through three shootings during the time of her employment. The last time she was working during a shooting in 2020, she had to run out of the mall while pregnant.
Shay Jacobs (right) consoles Mimi Strong after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Jacobs, a 12-year employee at the mall, has been through three shootings during the time of her employment. The last time she was working during a shooting in 2020, she had to run out of the mall while pregnant.
Mimi Strong waits for her husband to pick her up after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem police officers place evidence markers around blood on the sidewalk after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Winston-Salem police officers place evidence markers around blood on the sidewalk after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem.
Evidence markers are placed around blood on the sidewalk after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Evidence markers are placed around blood on the sidewalk after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
People speak with Winston-Salem police officers after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Dave & Buster’s employees wait outside after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
People wait outside after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Darrell Finney, 64, waits in the shade after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Finney, of Elkin, was finishing lunch with a friend in the food court when they heard shots fired and dove to the floor. “It’s a different world from when I was a teenager,” said Finney, who is a retired teacher.
Cory Yarborough shares his experience hearing gunshots while eating lunch in the food court at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. The shooting left one person injured.
A Winston-Salem police officer walks along the sidewalk carrying a gun after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Lt. Michael Knight of the Winston-Salem Police Department speaks with members of the media during a press conference after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Lt. Michael Knight of the Winston-Salem Police Department speaks with members of the media during a press conference after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Lt. Michael Knight of the Winston-Salem Police Department speaks with members of the media during a press conference after a shooting at Hanes Mall that left one person injured on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
