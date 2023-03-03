Winston-Salem police arrested an adult and three juveniles Friday morning after their vehicle struck a police car, and then the driver led officers on a chase that ended in Kernersville, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Officers saw a stolen vehicle at 6:10 a.m. in the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road, police said. Police then attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Lake View Boulevard and East Drive.

The vehicle's driver intentionally crashed into a police car and left the scene, police said.

Officers then chased the suspect vehicle through Winston-Salem and into the Kernersville city limits, police said. Officers then successfully stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Cherry Street.

Police then arrested David Juan Agama-Noyola, 18, of Voss Street and three juveniles, police said. Police didn't identify the juveniles because of their age.

Agama-Noyola is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of hashish, police said.

A juvenile is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest and assault with deadly weapon on a law enforcement, police said.

Authorities are considering additional charges in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 and its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

