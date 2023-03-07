Winston-Salem police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred Friday on Leona Street when a man was fired on while he was sitting in a car.

Jason Caleb Wishon, 20, of Mocksville, turned himself in to authorities in Davie County on Monday to answer to the charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury. Wishon was detained with bond set at $45,000, but he was no longer in jail Tuesday afternoon.

Wishon is charged with shooting Bernardo Rodriguez Ramirez, also 20 years old, while Ramirez was sitting in a car in the 1100 block of Leona Street.

Ramirez was taken to a local hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds he received in the attack, and was initially described as being in critical condition with wounds to his upper body. At the crime scene, investigators found spent handgun shell casings in and around the car he had been sitting in.

A suspect in the shooting was seen running south toward Charles Street, where he got into a red Chevrolet four-door passenger vehicle and fled the area.

Police said investigators identified the suspect as Wishon and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.