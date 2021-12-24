 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem police arrest man shot during attempted robbery of Family Dollar store
Winston-Salem man who was shot during an attempted robbery of a Family Dollar store has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Avondre Antwain McLaurin, 38, of Spring Street is charged with two counts of common law robbery, simple assault and a resisting a public officer, Winston-Salem police said. McLaurin also served with an outstanding warrant for simple assault, police said.

Officers arrested McLaurin at 7:15 p.m. at his home. McLaurin was bitten on the elbow by a police dog during his arrest, police said.

During the attempted robbery, workers at the store on Martin Luther King Drive fired multiple shots at the robber, hitting him in the leg, police said. 

After McLaurin's arrest, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his upper leg, which is not life threatening, and the dog bite, police said.

John Hinton: 5 impactful stories from 2021

A high school shooting, a standoff, Winston-Salem's oldest Black neighborhood and a local Vietnam veteran were among unforgettable news stories in 2021.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

