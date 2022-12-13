Winston-Salem police arrest man wanted in connection with Georgia homicide

Winston-Salem police on Monday took into custody a Georgia man wanted in connection with a Nov. 22 homicide in Savannah, Ga., according to court documents on file at the Forsyth County Magistrate’s Office.

Malik Johnta Grant, 27, of Savannah, was being held with no bond allowed in the Forsyth County Jail pending extradition to Georgia. He is wanted in Georgia on a felony charge of being a party to the crime of murder.

Winston-Salem police did not say how Grant came into their hands, but court documents indicate that when they contacted authorities in Georgia, they were told to hold Grant for extradition and that Savannah police would arrange to have him picked up and returned to Georgia.

Savannah police said the Nov. 22 incident was a double shooting that resulted in the death of one man and injuries to another.

Savannah police responded to a location in the 500 block of Winwood Place in that city, and on arrival found the two shooting victims. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. Mykel Price, who was 31 years old, died as a result of his injuries. The other shooting victim, identified as Xavier Johnson, received non-life-threatening injuries.

Bianca Johnson, the public information coordinator for the Savannah Police Department, said that police detectives were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and said no more information would be available as the investigation continues.

Court documents here indicated that in addition to the charge of being a party to the crime of murder, Grant was wanted in Savannah for felony aggravated assault.