Police arrested a second suspect Thursday in the shooting death of Deonta McArn at Deacon Station last month, Winston-Salem police said.

The United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Anthony Lee Coverdale, 18, at his home in Kernersville. Coverdale was charged with murder, two counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary, and he is being held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail.

On May 18 at about 11:45 p.m., police found McArn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police believe Armin Deshawn Hardy, 19, Coverdale, and one other suspect went into McArn’s apartment at 2890 Quincy Drive for a robbery and shot McArn. Another subject at the apartment suffered a minor injury during the robbery and was treated at a local hospital.

Hardy has also been charged with murder, two counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.