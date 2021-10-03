Winston-Salem police arrest three suspects in an armed robbery

The Winston-Salem Police Department reported Sunday that three local men have been arrested in an armed robbery of a person.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched at 8:51 p.m. Saturday to a call of an armed robbery at 49 Edgewood View Lane.

The victim, identified by police as Eduardo Barrera, told officers he was walking near 778 Cloister Drive when a dark-colored, four-door vehicle pulled up near his location.

Barrera said three males exited the vehicle armed with handguns and demanded his money. The suspects took his wallet, house keys, clothing, cell phone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects then fled the area in the vehicle.

Officers determined the suspects were located at the 2800 block of Old Greensboro Road. All three suspects were arrested at that site and each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Those arrested are: Antonio Dwayne Stroud, 23, of the 2800 block of Broadbay Drive; Isaiah Elonzo Hawkins, 22, of the 200 block of Melody Lane; and Torey Levay Kellum, 20, of the 3600 block of Westgate Center Circle.

They were awaiting a bond hearing at the time of the police report.