Winston-Salem police arrested two male juveniles Wednesday after officers recovered a AK-47 rifle in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Officers responded at 6:21 p.m. to the parking lot of Harris Teeter at 2835 Reynolda Road, police said. A resident found his brother's 2013 Jeep Cherokee, which had been reported stolen.

While the officers were arriving on the scene, the vehicle left the parking lot, police said. Officers then found the vehicle traveling south on Reynolda Road.

A driver and a front passenger occupied the vehicle.

The vehicle then slowed in a way the responding officers found consistent with the occupants jumping and running, police said.

The officers then stopped the vehicle in Fratelli's restaurant on Reynolda Road, police said.

Two juvenile suspects ran from the vehicle, and one juvenile threw away a handgun magazine and a gun on Reynolda Road, police said.

Officers arrested both juveniles, and officers recovered an AK-47 rifle in the stolen vehicle, police said. The rifle didn't belong to the vehicle's owner.

Officers obtained secure custody orders for the juveniles who are charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm by a minor, police said.

Police didn't identify the juveniles because of their age.

Police temporarily closed the southbound lane of Reynolda Road, allowing investigators to collect evidence.