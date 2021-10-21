Winston-Salem police arrest two men accused of being involved in related violent incidents

Winston-Salem police arrested two men Thursday on charges related to violent incidents that happened Sunday and Monday, authorities said.

Investigators described Monday's incident in which a woman was shot and wounded as a retaliatory act for Sunday's incident when another woman was injured, police said. The suspects are related to the victims.

Officers arrested Patrick Cornelius Davis, 46, who faces charges in connection with Monday's shooting in the 1500 block of Pleasant Street, police said.

Officers went to a house on Pleasant Street about 9:13 a.m. and found Jasmine Lewis, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the house.

Lewis was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Davis is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property, causing serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious bodily injury, police said.

Police believe Davis was an retaliating for a housebreaking and felonious restraint case that happened Sunday at 4301 Livingood Road, police said.

In that incident, Tahirah Imani Morris, 27, was the victim, police said. Davis is Tahirah Morris' father.