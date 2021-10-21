 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem police arrest two men accused of being involved in related violent incidents
Winston-Salem police arrest two men accused of being involved in related violent incidents

Winston-Salem police arrested two men Thursday on charges related to violent incidents that happened Sunday and Monday, authorities said.

Investigators described Monday's incident in which a woman was shot and wounded as a retaliatory act for Sunday's incident when another woman was injured, police said. The suspects are related to the victims.

Officers arrested Patrick Cornelius Davis, 46, who faces charges in connection with Monday's shooting in the 1500 block of Pleasant Street, police said.

Officers went to a house on Pleasant Street about 9:13 a.m. and found Jasmine Lewis, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the house.

Lewis was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Davis is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property, causing serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious bodily injury, police said.

Police believe Davis was an retaliating for a housebreaking and felonious restraint case that happened Sunday at 4301 Livingood Road, police said.

In that incident, Tahirah Imani Morris, 27, was the victim, police said. Davis is Tahirah Morris' father.

Investigators identified Barron Bernard Lewis, 30, as a suspect in the incident on Livingood Road, police said. Barron Lewis was living at the home on Pleasant Street where Jasmine Lewis was shot and wounded, police said. Barron Lewis is Jasmine Lewis' brother.

Barron Lewis was arrested Thursday and charged with housebreaking and felonious restraint in connection with the incident on Livingood Road, police said.

Lewis also faces charges of malicious injury to property, assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun and housebreaking with intent to terrorize and felonious restraint, police said.

In addition, Lewis is charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Barron Lewis and Davis were being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed for Lewis, police said. Davis’ bond information wasn’t immediately available.

Barron Bernard Lewis

Barron Bernard Lewis, 30, is charged with housebreaking and felonious restraint in connection with the incident on Livingood Road, police said.

 Winston-Salem Police Department
Patrick Davis

Patrick Cornelius Davis, 46, is charged in the shooting of Jasmine Lewis.

 Winston-Salem Police Department

