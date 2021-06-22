Winston-Salem police, chief need to do more to end gun violence, activists say.

A week after Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson held a news conference on gun violence, a community activist sharply criticized her department's efforts and urged law-enforcement agencies and community members to do more.
"I find it very odd how you have time to pull people over and go bust drug houses," Ethan King, president-elect and board chair of HOPE Dealers Outreach, said during a news conference Tuesday. "You have to do a whole lot to bust a house for a drug, but let a shooting pop off when I'm speaking right now, and it's 'they're lost, they don't have no witnesses.'"
King criticized the police department, saying it doesn't devote enough resources to solving crime and invests too much in expensive equipment, such as new police cars. King also said Thompson has failed to come up with solutions to the violence.
"What you brainstorming on, honey," King said, referencing Thompson. "You're going to all these trainings and you don't have any solutions on gun violence."
Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said Thompson and the police department did not have a response to the criticisms aired at the news conference.
But later during the news conference, Frankie Gist, founder of HOPE Dealers Outreach, said he was grateful for Thompson's leadership but emphasized that everyone, including law-enforcement agencies, can do more to stop the recent spike in gun violence.
He specifically and pointedly praised Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr., saying that he and Kimbrough have worked closely together to figure out ways to stop the violence. The problem, Gist said, is that there aren't enough people working to finding solutions.
"The issue is that only a few of us are working," he said. "It's going to take all of us to build ... get up everybody, teacher, lawyer, doctor, businessman, businesswoman, law-enforcement, city council member, you all have a calling to do more in this community and I'm telling you now to get up or blood will be on all your hands."
Winston-Salem police have said the city is on track to surpass last year's total of homicides, with 19 so far this year, including shootings and other forms of violence. The city had 13 homicides at this time last year.
In addition, as of Tuesday, there had been 98 non-fatal shootings in the city this year. For the same period last year, there were 66 non-fatal shootings.
Gist said the root cause of much of the violence is poverty and lack of opportunity. He said city officials need to find ways to provide more jobs, giving the hypothetical example of a man who just got out of prison and is told to become an upstanding citizen and get a job. But when the man can't get a job, that man goes back to a life of crime, Gist said.
Young people also end up getting into trouble because there is nothing to do. Recreation centers aren't as effective as they once were, he said.
Last week, Thompson and other police officials highlighted what the department is doing to curb gun violence, including participation in the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), which identifies weapon types and identifies crime patterns through data analysis. Police also pointed to the creation in 2019 of a Violent Firearms Investigations Team and a Gun Crime Reduction Unit.
The police also use ShotSpotter technology, a system that can detect gunfire within a limited range. The system, paid for with a grant, has been placed in selected high-crime areas.
Thompson said last week the violence is not a police problem but a community problem and talked about a case involving a fatal shooting during a large outdoor party. She said few witnesses have come forward to help police to solve the case.
Tracy Scales-Dent said during Tuesday's news conference that Winston-Salem police detectives are not doing enough to solve violent crimes. In May 2016, Scales-Dent lost her 28-year-old son, Jonathan McCravey Jr., in a drive-by shooting during which she almost lost her own life.
Then in May 2019, she lost her son-in-law, Jalen Cockerham Sr., in a shooting that also left another man, Freddy Hawkins, dead. No arrests have been made in either of those shootings.
Before his death, Scales-Dent said, her son was able to track down the person who had broken into her home.
"If my son can go out in these here streets and figure out who broke into his mother's house ... then the police department can go out here and do their jobs as well," she said. "Enough is enough. I'm tired. I want justice for my son."
Lisa Scott's son, Karodd Nash, died in a shooting on Sept. 16, 2016. She stood at a podium, holding a crumpled piece of paper filled with words she struggled to read out loud.
"He's always with me," she said. "Karodd had a beautiful smile and a kind heart."
She asked people who know the power of prayer to pray for her and she would do the same for them, and before she walked away, she paraphrased a scripture from Isaiah 54:17: "No weapon formed shall prosper."
