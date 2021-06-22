Winston-Salem police, chief need to do more to end gun violence, activists say.

He specifically and pointedly praised Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr., saying that he and Kimbrough have worked closely together to figure out ways to stop the violence. The problem, Gist said, is that there aren't enough people working to finding solutions.

"The issue is that only a few of us are working," he said. "It's going to take all of us to build ... get up everybody, teacher, lawyer, doctor, businessman, businesswoman, law-enforcement, city council member, you all have a calling to do more in this community and I'm telling you now to get up or blood will be on all your hands."

Winston-Salem police have said the city is on track to surpass last year's total of homicides, with 19 so far this year, including shootings and other forms of violence. The city had 13 homicides at this time last year.

In addition, as of Tuesday, there had been 98 non-fatal shootings in the city this year. For the same period last year, there were 66 non-fatal shootings.