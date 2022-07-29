Winston-Salem police chief to retire in December. Catrina Thompson has led department since 2017.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson will retire in December, the city announced Friday morning in a news release.

Named police chief in 2017, Thompson started as a police officer with the city in 1994 and moved up the ranks to become assistant police chief to then-Chief Barry Rountree in 2016.

"Serving as Winston-Salem’s chief of police is one of the greatest honors of my public safety career," Thompson said in a statement. "I will always love this agency and believe in its mission. My commitment to law enforcement will always be strong as I truly respect, appreciate and support this noble profession."

A native of Detroit, Mich., Thompson replaced Rountree upon his retirement.

"The future of the WSPD remains bright because of the women and men that are committed to being the guardians of our city," Thompson said in the statement.

City Manager Lee Garrity said that Thompson provided steady leadership during a difficult time in police-community relations.

"Our city has been blessed to have a police chief who earned the trust of the citizens and allowed Winston-Salem to weather the sorts of incidents that can set police and community relations on edge," Garrity said in the news release. "Our next police chief will have some big shoes to fill."

The city will retain an executive search firm to conduct a national search for the next police chief, in consultation with the mayor, members of the City Council, police employees and community leaders, he said.