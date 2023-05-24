The Winston-Salem Police Department is warning local residents about a scam.

Over the past several days, the WSPD has received many calls from residents, indicating that a specific police officer had contacted them, the department said.

When residents answered the calls, the scammer tells them they missed court and are at risk of being arrested unless they pay large sums of money, the department said.

"The Winston-Salem Police Department does not contact citizens to ask for money for a missed court date, missed jury summons or other legal issue," the agency said.

Residents who receive these calls should contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 to make a police report, the agency said.

Residents should provide as much information possible, including names and phone numbers used by the scammers.

Anyone with information about this scam can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.