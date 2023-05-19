Winston-Salem police identified Friday the man who died in Wednesday's vehicle crash on Pleasant Street.

Troy Dwayne Cowan, 53, of Brookline Street died after the vehicle in which he was a passenger overturned, police said.

The single-car wreck happened about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Street.

Courtney Elizabeth Watson, 39, of Winston-Salem was driving north in the 1700 block of Pleasant Street when she ran off the road to the right and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned and came to rest upside down.

Cowan, a passenger in Watson's vehicle, died at the scene.

Watson left the scene and was located shortly, police said.

Watson was charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run causing serious injury or death, police said.

She was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $300,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.