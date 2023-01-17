Winston-Salem Police identify 12-year-old girl killed by gunfire on Sunday

Winston-Salem police identified the 12-year-old girl killed Sunday by gunfire as Enedy Penaloza Morales.

She was a sixth-grade student at Philo-Hill Middle School, Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system, said.

"Our crisis team is on campus today with extra counselors to provide support to students and staff as they need it," Campbell said.

Capt. Amy Gauldin, who leads the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division, held a brief news conference Tuesday. She said investigators need the community’s help in catching the people who shot Morales.

Morales was a casualty in one of six shootings that happened over the weekend. No arrests have been made in any of them.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release that officers were called to a reported shooting just after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Southdale Avenue. Officers found evidence suggesting that gunshots had been fired, and a short time later, Morales arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. A second victim, 24-year-old Jonathan Quitero Colon, also showed up at the emergency room with a gunshot wound that was non-life threatening.

At 10:07 p.m. on Sunday, Morales died, and the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation. Investigators determined that a group of people were fighting in Weston Park and some of the people started firing guns. Colon and Morales were struck by bullets.

Gauldin said the investigation is in its early stages and they haven’t gotten much information about what started the fight and how many were involved. They have little information about who fired the shots, she said.

She said investigators haven’t gotten much cooperation from people who witnessed the shootings.

Gauldin urged people to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department if they have information about the shooting. People can contact the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904.

People can also go to Facebook and contact Crime Stoppers at “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.” The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at 336-276-1717.

This was the city’s third homicide in Winston-Salem this year. There were two homicides at this point in 2022.