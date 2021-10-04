Winston-Salem police identify homicide victim in Chatham Road shooting

Winston-Salem Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 8 p.m., Monday, on Chatham Road.
Police were called to a shooting call in the 800 block of Chatham Road, near the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Broad Street, the Winston-Salem Police Department said.
Police identified the victim as Lacarnly Dixon Sr., 55, of 800 Chatham Road, Apt. 114.
This is the 29th homicide this year in Winston-Salem.
Lisa O'Donnell
