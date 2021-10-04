 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem police identify homicide victim in Chatham Road shooting
Winston-Salem Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 8 p.m., Monday, on Chatham Road.

Police were called to a shooting call in the 800 block of Chatham Road, near the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Broad Street, the Winston-Salem Police Department said.

Police identified the victim as Lacarnly Dixon Sr., 55, of 800 Chatham Road, Apt. 114.

This is the 29th homicide this year in Winston-Salem.

