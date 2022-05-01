Winston-Salem police investigate armed robbery of grocery store

Robin Paul, the mother of NBA star Chris Paul, said the five men (four of whom are trying to prove their innocence; the fifth was killed in 2019) are guilty in her father's murder. Nathaniel Jones, 61, was murdered on Nov. 15, 2019 in the carport of his home on Moravia Street. The five men, who were teenagers when they were convicted, are Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy, who was stabbed to death on Aug. 28, 2019. The men said Winston-Salem police coerced them into making false confessions.