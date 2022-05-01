Winston-Salem police investigate armed robbery of grocery store

The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday morning at a local grocery store.
Police said Sunday that officers responded at 11:51 a.m. to the activation of an alarm within Keh’ Lani Groceries at 1215 Link Road, Suite F.
A store clerk told officers that there were two male robbers, one which possessed an “assault style rifle,” while the other had a black semi-automatic handgun.
The robbers forced the clerk to remove an undisclosed amount of the U.S. currency from the store's cash register.
The robbers exited the business and drove away in a silver passenger vehicle.
The clerk said both robbers wore a black face mask, black hoodie and black jogging pants.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904.
The Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows for anonymously texting tips, photos and videos to the department. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is at https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc.
Crime Stoppers Tip Form is at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.
